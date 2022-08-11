IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.77-$8.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.31 billion-$3.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.42 billion.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $519.38.
Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded up $11.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $400.29. The company had a trading volume of 594,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,939. The business’s 50-day moving average is $369.63 and its 200-day moving average is $441.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $318.50 and a 52 week high of $695.18.
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.
