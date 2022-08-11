IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.77-$8.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.31 billion-$3.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.42 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $519.38.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded up $11.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $400.29. The company had a trading volume of 594,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,939. The business’s 50-day moving average is $369.63 and its 200-day moving average is $441.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $318.50 and a 52 week high of $695.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 999,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 22.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 385,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,144,000 after acquiring an additional 71,372 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 17.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 125,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,549,000 after acquiring an additional 18,855 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 37.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,684,000 after acquiring an additional 24,346 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 74.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,325,000 after acquiring an additional 37,810 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

