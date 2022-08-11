IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Barclays

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 69.81% from the company’s previous close.

IAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $173.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.53.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC/InterActiveCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $73.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.23 and its 200 day moving average is $93.33. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $66.59 and a 12 month high of $158.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative net margin of 21.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter worth $9,697,000. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter worth $984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.