Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Raised to C$35.00 at TD Securities

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on H. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Hydro One and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hydro One currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$35.20.

Hydro One Stock Performance

Shares of H opened at C$35.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$34.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Hydro One has a 12-month low of C$29.13 and a 12-month high of C$36.44.

Hydro One Announces Dividend

Hydro One Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is 63.40%.

(Get Rating)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

