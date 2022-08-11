Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Increased to C$36.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Hydro One and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$34.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hydro One has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$35.20.
Hydro One Stock Down 1.5 %
TSE H opened at C$35.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$21.33 billion and a PE ratio of 21.21. Hydro One has a one year low of C$29.13 and a one year high of C$36.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35.
Hydro One Company Profile
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.
