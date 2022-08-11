HUSD (HUSD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.00 Million

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 11th. In the last week, HUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. HUSD has a market cap of $160.45 million and $7.00 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004050 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,658.68 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004054 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003841 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004054 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004051 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002074 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00131565 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00037031 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00065516 BTC.
HUSD Profile
HUSD (HUSD) is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 160,663,239 coins. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com.
HUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for HUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.