Humankind Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Humankind Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,515,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 120,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 24,015 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 104,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 11,532 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Lumen Technologies in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

Lumen Technologies Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $14.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

