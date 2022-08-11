Humankind Investments LLC Acquires 346 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Humankind Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in American States Water by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,067,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in American States Water by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 740,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,635,000 after acquiring an additional 13,034 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in American States Water by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 531,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,026,000 after acquiring an additional 12,431 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in American States Water by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,907,000 after acquiring an additional 43,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in American States Water by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,985,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWR opened at $88.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. American States Water has a 1-year low of $71.22 and a 1-year high of $103.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.53 and a 200-day moving average of $83.54. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 0.28.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.13). American States Water had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 12.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3975 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 65.47%.

In other American States Water news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 2,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $211,414.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,935.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AWR shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American States Water from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American States Water from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

