H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.535-$3.585 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.40 billion. H&R Block also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.70-$3.95 EPS.

Shares of HRB traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,862. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14. H&R Block has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.27.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 579.86%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that H&R Block will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 31.21%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HRB shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 91,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter valued at $1,903,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter valued at $904,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter valued at $695,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

