H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

H&R Block Stock Performance

NYSE:HRB opened at $45.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.69. H&R Block has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $45.72.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 579.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that H&R Block will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 31.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 394.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 33.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.