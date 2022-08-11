Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 3,520 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Howe & Rusling Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 54,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 123,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,833,000 after purchasing an additional 16,672 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 886,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.47. 67,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,274,613. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.63 and a 52 week high of $115.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.32.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.