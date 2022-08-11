Howe & Rusling Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Howe & Rusling Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VEU stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.43. The stock had a trading volume of 32,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,436,669. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $47.49 and a 12-month high of $64.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.47.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.