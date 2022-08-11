Howe & Rusling Inc. Purchases 78 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,998 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 486,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $174,798,000 after buying an additional 91,002 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 271,802 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,858,000 after buying an additional 8,805 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MA stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $352.99. The stock had a trading volume of 101,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,502. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $335.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.54.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

