Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $11.44 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.3% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 125.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $680.46.

AVGO stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $550.72. 45,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804,814. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $517.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $561.21. The company has a market cap of $222.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $462.66 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

