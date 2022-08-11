Howe & Rusling Inc. Buys 426 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 508,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 2.4% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $20,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 15,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,220,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,436,632. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $288.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.27.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.