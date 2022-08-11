Howe & Rusling Inc. Acquires 10,262 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,262 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.1% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 10,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.93.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BMRN traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,732. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.95 and a 200-day moving average of $82.44. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $97.76.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $599,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,742.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $103,253.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,364.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $599,154.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,742.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,248 shares of company stock worth $2,024,890. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

