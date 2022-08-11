Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF (TSE:HAL) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.77

Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF (TSE:HAL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$20.77 and traded as low as C$20.11. Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF shares last traded at C$20.21, with a volume of 2,960 shares trading hands.

Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.76.

Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a $0.2481 dividend. This is a positive change from Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%.

Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Company Profile

