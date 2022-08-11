Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,663 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.17% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $40,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sean M. Clayton bought 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares in the company, valued at $49,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $65,044.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean M. Clayton purchased 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,784 shares of company stock valued at $7,350,633. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $68.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $60.76 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $876.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.22.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.