Horizen Achieves Market Capitalization of $276.47 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 11th. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded 26.7% higher against the dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for about $21.77 or 0.00089942 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market cap of $276.47 million and $26.09 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.82 or 0.00329798 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00128327 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002151 BTC.
- Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000066 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003710 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Hush (HUSH) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000142 BTC.
- Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000034 BTC.
- Zero (ZER) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000051 BTC.
Horizen Profile
Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins and its circulating supply is 12,700,394 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Horizen
