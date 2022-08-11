Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.00

Shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 890980 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Hong Kong and China Gas Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.20.

Hong Kong and China Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.0235 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th.

Institutional Trading of Hong Kong and China Gas

Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited ( OTCMKTS:HOKCY Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 289,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass; agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, photovoltaic projects, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

