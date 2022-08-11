Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.04

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.04 and traded as high as $15.31. Hollysys Automation Technologies shares last traded at $14.96, with a volume of 154,166 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.04.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
