Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.04

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.04 and traded as high as $15.31. Hollysys Automation Technologies shares last traded at $14.96, with a volume of 154,166 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.04.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOLI. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,924,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,180,000 after purchasing an additional 914,552 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $6,373,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter valued at $5,969,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 61.8% in the first quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 930,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,865,000 after acquiring an additional 355,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 282.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 444,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 328,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

