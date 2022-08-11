Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,585,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,763,000 after purchasing an additional 311,316 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,207,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,186,000 after purchasing an additional 148,000 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $402,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,809,467.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,327.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $402,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 259,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,809,467.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,020 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE HLT opened at $133.66 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.41 and a 12 month high of $167.99. The company has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.98.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

