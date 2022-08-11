Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,099.41

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,099.41 ($13.28) and traded as low as GBX 1,010 ($12.20). Hilton Food Group shares last traded at GBX 1,018 ($12.30), with a volume of 34,563 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HFG shares. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,380 ($16.67) price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.
Hilton Food Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,038.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,098.46. The company has a market capitalization of £941.06 million and a P/E ratio of 2,395.45.
Insider Activity at Hilton Food Group
Hilton Food Group Company Profile
Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.
Featured Articles
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.