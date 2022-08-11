Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,099.41

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,099.41 ($13.28) and traded as low as GBX 1,010 ($12.20). Hilton Food Group shares last traded at GBX 1,018 ($12.30), with a volume of 34,563 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HFG shares. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,380 ($16.67) price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Hilton Food Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,038.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,098.46. The company has a market capitalization of £941.06 million and a P/E ratio of 2,395.45.

Insider Activity at Hilton Food Group

Hilton Food Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Patricia Dimond acquired 4,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,148 ($13.87) per share, with a total value of £49,731.36 ($60,091.06).

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

