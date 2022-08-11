Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Purchased by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 140.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,786 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,562,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,020,000 after buying an additional 362,925 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,526,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,068,000 after buying an additional 23,456 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,171,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,241,000 after buying an additional 44,733 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 837,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,287,000 after purchasing an additional 19,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 710,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,576,000 after purchasing an additional 120,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HIW traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.17. 13,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,187. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.83. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.66.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.26%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HIW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

Highwoods Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.