High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 389.4% from the July 15th total of 208,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

High Tide Trading Up 2.1 %

High Tide stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.47. The stock had a trading volume of 148,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,281. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. High Tide has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $7.98. The firm has a market cap of $91.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average of $3.27.

Get High Tide alerts:

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). High Tide had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $63.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.79 million. On average, analysts anticipate that High Tide will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of High Tide

About High Tide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HITI. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in High Tide by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,539,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,677 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in High Tide by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 394,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 23,576 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in High Tide in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in High Tide by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in High Tide in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 6.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.