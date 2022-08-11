Herold Advisors Inc. Takes $61,000 Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

SCCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

SCCO opened at $48.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.97 and a 200 day moving average of $62.23. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.70 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 132.28%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

