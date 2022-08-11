Herold Advisors Inc. Takes $59,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of IVV opened at $422.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $393.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $419.23. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

