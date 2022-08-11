Herold Advisors Inc. Takes $55,000 Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRT. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,236,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,565,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,677 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 5,930.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,685,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,131 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,677,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 78,519.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 676,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after purchasing an additional 675,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IRT. Compass Point set a $24.50 target price on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. BTIG Research started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.72.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

NYSE IRT opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average of $23.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.90. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $28.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

