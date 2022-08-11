Herold Advisors Inc. Takes $50,000 Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XEL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL stock opened at $75.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.96. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $76.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on XEL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $1,045,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,245.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

