Herold Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 595 iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $96.63 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.99.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.