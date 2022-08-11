Herold Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth $1,699,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in DXC Technology by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in DXC Technology by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

DXC opened at $26.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.02. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $41.91.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 3.42%. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology to $41.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.92.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

