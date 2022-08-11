Herold Advisors Inc. Makes New $63,000 Investment in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 475 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AME opened at $127.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.55 and its 200-day moving average is $124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $148.07. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.26.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AME has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

