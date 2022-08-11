Herold Advisors Inc. Makes New $44,000 Investment in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global Partners by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,721 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Global Partners by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 21,701 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 14.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLP. TheStreet raised Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, insider Jeremy Langhorn sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $60,624.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Global Partners news, insider Global Gp Llc acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 107,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,583,797.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jeremy Langhorn sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $60,624.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 31,818 shares of company stock worth $754,763 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLP opened at $26.64 on Thursday. Global Partners LP has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.28%.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

