Herold Advisors Inc. Invests $69,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $4,868,277.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PSX opened at $85.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. Phillips 66’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

