Herold Advisors Inc. Invests $51,000 in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USRT. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,204,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,626,000 after purchasing an additional 214,853 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $11,013,000. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,177,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,983,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

USRT stock opened at $58.99 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $50.55 and a 12 month high of $68.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.29.

