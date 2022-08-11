Herold Advisors Inc. Has $55,000 Stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Herold Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 436,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,845,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 10.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $403,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics Price Performance

NKTR stock opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average is $5.86. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $19.37.

Insider Activity at Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.16. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 544.77% and a negative return on equity of 82.40%. The business had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 36,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $144,289.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,716.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 17,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $68,919.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,974.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 36,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $144,289.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,716.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,627 shares of company stock valued at $334,277. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKTR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Nektar Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

