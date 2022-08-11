Herold Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,590,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,846,000 after purchasing an additional 565,800 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth $2,553,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth $535,000. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 47,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $78.29 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $78.78. The company has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.37.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.70.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.