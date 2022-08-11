Herold Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 695 Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 256.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $1,045,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,245.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Xcel Energy news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,245.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XEL shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.90.

XEL opened at $75.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.96. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $76.63.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.78%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

