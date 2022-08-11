Herold Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HRTG. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Heritage Insurance from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Heritage Insurance to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Heritage Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Insider Activity at Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Trading Up 0.9 %

In related news, CFO Kirk Lusk bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,050.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HRTG stock opened at $3.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.88. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $7.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

