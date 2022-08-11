Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Short Interest Up 245.8% in July

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 245.8% from the July 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of HENOY stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $16.66. The stock had a trading volume of 35,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,358. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.19. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $26.16.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

