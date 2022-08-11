Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 835,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Henderson Land Development Trading Down 0.6 %

HLDCY traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $3.56. The company had a trading volume of 175,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,943. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.00. Henderson Land Development has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get Henderson Land Development alerts:

Henderson Land Development Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $0.1461 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 4.78%.

About Henderson Land Development

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Land Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Land Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.