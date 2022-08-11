Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HTA has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank raised Healthcare Trust of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.75.

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.50 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.33. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52 week low of $26.52 and a 52 week high of $34.83.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were paid a $4.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous dividend of $0.03. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 316.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,470,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,490,000 after buying an additional 75,339 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 83,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 381,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,743,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,151,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,844,000 after buying an additional 15,709 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,537,000.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

