Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) PT Lowered to C$10.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.75 to C$10.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Haywood Securities reduced their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Headwater Exploration has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.68.

HWX stock opened at C$5.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.64. Headwater Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$3.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Headwater Exploration ( TSE:HWX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$110.02 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Headwater Exploration will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen Phillip Larke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.89, for a total value of C$68,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 814,576 shares in the company, valued at C$5,612,428.64. In related news, Director Stephen Phillip Larke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.89, for a total value of C$68,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 814,576 shares in the company, valued at C$5,612,428.64. Also, Director Phillip R. Knoll sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.33, for a total value of C$439,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 411,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,014,266.19. Insiders sold a total of 145,000 shares of company stock worth $1,067,819 over the last quarter.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

