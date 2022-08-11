Head-To-Head Review: The New Ireland Fund (NYSE:IRL) versus SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC)

The New Ireland Fund (NYSE:IRL – Get Rating) and SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.2% of The New Ireland Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 19.1% of The New Ireland Fund shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of SLR Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

The New Ireland Fund has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SLR Investment has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The New Ireland Fund N/A N/A N/A SLR Investment 3.69% 7.33% 2.97%

Dividends

The New Ireland Fund pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 28.3%. SLR Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. SLR Investment pays out 781.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for The New Ireland Fund and SLR Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The New Ireland Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A SLR Investment 1 3 2 0 2.17

SLR Investment has a consensus target price of $16.18, suggesting a potential upside of 5.19%. Given SLR Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SLR Investment is more favorable than The New Ireland Fund.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The New Ireland Fund and SLR Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The New Ireland Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SLR Investment $139.35 million 6.04 $59.57 million $0.21 73.24

SLR Investment has higher revenue and earnings than The New Ireland Fund.

Summary

SLR Investment beats The New Ireland Fund on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The New Ireland Fund

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the ISEQ Index. It was formerly known as Irish Investment Fund Inc. The New Ireland Fund, Inc. was formed on December 14, 1989 and is domiciled in the United States.

About SLR Investment

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate activities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities. It also invests in life sciences with focus on specialty pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotech, health Care Providers and services; health Care technology, enabling technologies and tools. The fund primarily invests in United States. The fund's investments generally range between $5 million and $100 million. The fund invests in companies with revenues between $50 million and $1 billion and EBITDA between $15 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. It may also seek investments in thinly traded public companies and also make secondary investments. The fund makes non-control equity investments. It primarily exits within three years of the initial capital commitment.

