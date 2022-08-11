HC Wainwright Lowers Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Price Target to $23.00

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Protara Therapeutics Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TARA traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.44. 25,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,665. Protara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $8.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.03.

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Protara Therapeutics news, Director Luke M. Beshar purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 198,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 33.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 58,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 14,648 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Protara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,547,000. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,996,000 after acquiring an additional 91,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.