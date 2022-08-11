Harvest Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $38.28 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 11th. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $38.28 million and $4.12 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for $56.27 or 0.00230911 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TDEX Token (TT) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009607 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00009878 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000282 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 699,192 coins and its circulating supply is 680,175 coins. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

