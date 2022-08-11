Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) PT Lowered to $8.00

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 270.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HARP. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harpoon Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HARP opened at $2.16 on Thursday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The company has a market cap of $71.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.31.

Harpoon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HARP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.69% and a negative net margin of 366.46%. The company had revenue of $5.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,809,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 95,355 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,288,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after buying an additional 34,392 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 809,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after buying an additional 320,054 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $4,908,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 15.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 58,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.

