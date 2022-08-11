Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target Raised to GBX 940

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 940 ($11.36) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 925 ($11.18) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,175 ($14.20) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 890 ($10.75) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,060 ($12.81) to GBX 770 ($9.30) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hargreaves Lansdown currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,052.67 ($12.72).

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Performance

LON HL opened at GBX 969.40 ($11.71) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 818.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 974.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of £4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,683.93. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,640.50 ($19.82).

Hargreaves Lansdown Increases Dividend

About Hargreaves Lansdown

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a GBX 27.44 ($0.33) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $12.26. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is currently 6,964.29%.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

