Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Short Interest Update

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,100 shares, an increase of 244.6% from the July 15th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hang Seng Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Hang Seng Bank stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.19. 28,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,842. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average of $18.28. Hang Seng Bank has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

