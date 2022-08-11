Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Short Interest Update

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,100 shares, an increase of 244.6% from the July 15th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Hang Seng Bank Stock Performance
Shares of Hang Seng Bank stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.19. 28,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,842. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average of $18.28. Hang Seng Bank has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Hang Seng Bank Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hang Seng Bank (HSNGY)
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Hang Seng Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Seng Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.