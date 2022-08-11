Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.27-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.11-$1.23 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on HBI. B. Riley set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays cut shares of Hanesbrands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Hanesbrands from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.10.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

NYSE:HBI traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.80. 321,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,818,893. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.46. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 132,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 44,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 24,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

See Also

