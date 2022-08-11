Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Haemonetics updated its FY23 guidance to $2.60-2.90 EPS.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

HAE stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.07. 494,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,898. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $77.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 86.87 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Haemonetics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Haemonetics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haemonetics

In other news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $46,675.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,444.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $46,675.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,444.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Josep Llorens sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $83,803.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,498.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,095 shares of company stock worth $482,496. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter worth $451,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 166.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $344,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402,873 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter worth $278,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 4.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 8.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after buying an additional 10,111 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Haemonetics

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.